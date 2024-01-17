ARDOT seeking public input on State Rail Plan

The Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks public input on developing a State Rail Plan. The purpose of the plan is to provide a guide for future investments in freight and passenger rail infrastructure and services in Arkansas and to position the state for competitive railroad funding opportunities.

While ARDOT does not finance, own, operate, or maintain any rail infrastructure or services, the Highways and Transportation Act of 1977 requires ARDOT to develop a State Rail Plan.

The public is invited to review an online presentation regarding freight and passenger rail in Arkansas and to complete a survey. The survey became available on Jan. 14 and will end on Feb. 13.

The presentation is available at: https://ardot-public-notice-state-rail-plan-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/.

If you have questions about the plan, contact the Planning Division at 501-569-2201 or [email protected].