Your one-stop shop for home improvements

If you've resolved to to take care of those home improvement projects, it's time to put in a call to The Maintenance Company, which has been serving Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas since 1981. We provide an endless list of services for home repairs, improvements, and enhancements. By providing high quality service and professional workmanship, we always strive for customer satisfaction.

Are you unsure how The Maintenance Company can serve you? A quick call to us at 479-855-2300 can begin the process of your next home repair or improvement. We provide a variety of services for your home including roofing, painting, electrical, carpentry, plumbing, renovations, remodels, flooring, kitchen/bath restorations, water heater replacement, deck enclosures, and much more!

With our A+ Better Business Bureau rating, you can feel confident in the reliability and quality of our services. We are fully insured and licensed and provide free estimates for many jobs and services. Also, we will work with your insurance company for those unexpected disasters that may arise. The Maintenance Company has served customers for 40+ years, and would love to serve you next. You dream it, and we can make it a reality. We truly are your one-stop shop for home improvement and repairs.

The Maintenance Company

414 Pinion Dr.

Bella Vista, AR 72714

(479) 855-2300

www.themaintenanceco.net