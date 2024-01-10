Catch trout, hunt squirrels for prizes in Northwest Arkansas

Meet the squirrel challenge

The annual Big Squirrel Challenge is set for Friday and Saturday headquartered at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozarks Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale. Teams hunt Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, then bring their three largest field-dressed squirrels to the center to be weighed. Teams may compete in youth or adult divisions. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

Registration is not required. Call the center at 833-356-0847 for details.

Learn to cook trout

Learn different ways to cook trout from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 outdoors at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale.

Steve Dunlap with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will demonstrate techniques for cooking trout. Trout are stocked in Arkansas' tailwater streams and during fall and winter at city ponds and lakes statewide.

Registration is not required. Call the center at 833-356-0847 for details.

All about trout

Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host Trout Day from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Catch rainbow trout and win prizes at the event. Anglers will be available to help people catch fish. There will be a trout cooking demonstration and free lunch after fishing. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com or call 833-356-0847 for registration information.

Hike, bike as a team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit peelcompton.org for details or email [email protected] for information.

Corps welcomes eclipse campers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.