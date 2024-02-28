Round Table to present music of the Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce the March 7 program will be titled "Music of the Civil War" and will be presented by Wayne and Brenda Cantwell. The Cantwell's musical group, Zoetrope, will perform traditional American old-time and Celtic music of the 19th and very early 20th centuries centering on the period of the American Civil War.

Wayne has been performing and teaching music of this period using fiddle, five-string clawhammer banjo and mountain dulcimer in and around Oklahoma for over 30 years. In 2019, Brenda joined Wayne with spoons, bones and limber-jack or Appalachian clog dolls along with harmonium.

The purpose of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of United States history known as the "Civil War," and to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effect of the war.

The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. Admission is free but donations are accepted to cover the expenses of the guest speakers.

For further information email [email protected] or call the museum at 479-855-2335.