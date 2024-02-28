Public invited to Andante Music Club program March 5

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a music program by a trio of distinguished musicians on Tuesday, March 5 at 2 p.m. in Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

Dr. Robert Ritschel will present a program titled "Handel's Messiah, it's not just for Christmas." Composed in the Baroque era, the Messiah embodies many of the elements of the time, which Ritschel will clarify. Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi composed their expressive and ornamental music during the Baroque era. Ritschel will relate information about the life of composer George Frideric Handel.

Dr. Arlene Biebesheimer, soprano, and Don Powers at the piano will assist Ritschel in performing selections from Parts Two and Three of the Messiah.

Ritschel graduated from Northeastern State College in Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in music education. His enlistment in the U.S. Air Force took him on a tour of duty in Saigon, Vietnam. In addition to teaching English to the Vietnamese military, he found time to conduct the Saigon Choral Society in the fall of 1970.

During an accomplished career, Ritschel earned a master's degree in conducting and completed a doctorate in education while teaching choral music and graduate and undergraduate music courses at several universities. He served as an administrator in higher education, and retired as president of Spoon River College in Canton, Illinois.

Biebeshieimer returns to the stage from the February Andante music program featuring her professional opera career. She holds several music degrees culminating in a doctorate in musical arts. For six years she was principal soprano for the opera company in Passau, Germany. Biebesheimer taught music and voice in various colleges, elementary music and high school drama and speech, and served as a church music director.

Powers has multiple college degrees including a mater's in music. Powers taught piano and organ in Hawaii and played keyboard for Don Ho in Ho's nightclub show and television variety show. He served 30 years as music director for Theatre Arlington in Texas.

The program is free and open to the public.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

For more information visit andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected].