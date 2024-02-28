Golf association donates to nonprofits

Submitted photo

The 9 Hole Men's Golf Association donated to the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation and the Bella Vista Courtesy Van on Feb. 21. Each organization received $500. Pictured (from left) are: Joe D'Anna, treasurer of the 9 Hole MGA; Bob Pierce, treasurer of BV Courtesy Van; Susan Santos, treasurer of the BV Library Foundation; and Joe Ridolfo, president of the 9 Hole MGA.

