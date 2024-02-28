Fairway Notes

Golf Leagues

Women's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The 9 Hole Women's Golf Association is again sponsoring a pre-season: Four Monday mornings of 9 hole play. It's a great time to brush up on your game and reconnect with the gals in the group. It's also a good time for others to check out the group and see if it's for them. Everyone is welcome.

Join the fun on March 4 at Kingswood, 9:56 tee time. The following three Mondays are on Berksdale, same time. Sign up on the association website: bv9wga.com.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista 9 Hole Men's Golf Association is currently seeking membership applications for the 2024 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays with tee times, April through October. The association plays Bella Vista courses from the red tees (gold and whites are optional) for the season with four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes.

There is a spring lunch prior to the start of the season. A hole-in-one pot and lunch fees are optional.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or the association's site: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020/

For more information call Randy Dietz, membership chair, at 610-570-1041.

Tournaments

Spring 3-Person Scramble

POA Members

March 23-24

Dogwood

Registration is underway (six weeks prior) on the POA website: bellavistapoa.com/tournaments/

Shot in the Dark!

POA Members

April 25

Highlands

Registration begins six weeks prior on the POA website: bellavistapoa.com/tournaments/