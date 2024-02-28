Artificial fish reefs installed in Lake Windsor

Casting a line for a flourishing ecosystem, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association and Bella Vista Fly Tyers Habitat Committee have joined forces to complete the installation of three artificial fish reefs in Lake Windsor.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step in enhancing the health and biodiversity of the lake, ultimately improving the fishing experience for residents.

Driven by a shared passion for preserving and enriching the natural beauty of Bella Vista, the POA Lakes Department and Fly Tyers Habitat Committee embarked on this ambitious project. Designed by the POA Lakes Department, the reefs serve as underwater havens for smaller fish, fostering their growth and population.

This abundance of baitfish attracts larger predators, creating a thriving food chain and ultimately leading to bigger and more plentiful game fish for anglers.

"The collaboration between the POA and Fly Tyers on this project exemplifies the power of community partnerships," said Rick Echols, POA Lakes Department Director. "By combining our expertise and resources, we've been able to significantly impact Lake Windsor's ecosystem, benefiting not only the fish population but also the overall enjoyment of the lake for everyone."

The three reefs, strategically placed in designated areas of Lake Windsor, boast unique configurations. Reef 1, constructed by the POA Lakes Department, utilizes PVC pipe structures to provide optimal habitat for smaller fish species. Reefs 2 and 3, built and installed by Fly Tyers volunteers, showcase innovative designs crafted from recycled Christmas trees and concrete blocks, offering diverse hiding spots and breeding grounds for various fish.

"We're incredibly proud of our members' contribution to this project," said Rex Waller from the BVFT Habitat Committee. "The success of this collaborative project signifies a promising future for the health and sustainability of Bella Vista's lakes."

With plans for further collaboration in the works, the POA and Fly Tyers are poised to continue enhancing the aquatic ecosystems and improving the overall fishing experience for all.

Residents are encouraged to visit Lake Windsor and witness the positive impact of the newly installed reefs. Remember, a healthy ecosystem translates to better fishing for everyone.

For more information and updates on future projects, visit the Fly Tyers website, bvft.org, or facebook.com/groups/bellavistaarlakeliving.