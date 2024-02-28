Area events focus on eclipse

Hear eclipse photo tips

A free program on how to photograph the April 8 total solar eclipse will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Rogers Public Library community room.

Flip Putthoff, staff photographer and outdoors reporter for The Weekly Vista, will offer tips during his 30-minute talk on how to shoot photos of the eclipse using different types of cameras, including cell phones.

Hobbs welcomes volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host three training sessions for people interested in volunteering at the park. All are from 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday will be general volunteer orientation. Dillon Sutton, volunteer coordinator. March 6 will be training for people interested in staffing various stations at nature programs held during the year. March 16 will be trail training.

Call the park office at 479-789-5000 for details.

Trout Unlimited sets banquet

Trout Unlimited chapter 514 will hold its annual conservation banquet and auction Friday, March 1 at the Fayetteville Town Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

Profits support the group's many conservation, environmental and learning endeavors including stream cleanups, habitat improvement and fishing line recycling. Call Ron Blackwelder, 713-819-6980 for registration information.

Swap outdoor gear

A hunting and fishing swap meet will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 9 at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale. Hunters and anglers are welcome to sell good quality used equipment at the event. It's a good place for people getting started in fishing and hunting to buy used gear. Those interested in selling should reserve a table by calling the center at (833) 356-0847.

Spruce up Mulberry River

The 33rd annual Mulberry River spring cleanup day will be Saturday, March 2 hosted by the Mulberry River Society.

Check in at 9 a.m. at the society's tent across from Turner Bend Store to get an assignment or report which section a person or group is volunteering to pick up. Get trash bags, buy kayak drawing tickets and door prize tickets at the tent. A hot lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The drawing for the kayak and door prizes will take place during lunch.

All about Hobbs

Learn the history of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and its recreation opportunities from noon to 1 p.m. March 12 during Lunch and Learn at the Rogers Public Library community room.

Chris Pistole, a park interpreter, will talk about the history of the park, trails, camping, volunteer opportunities and more. Patrons are welcome to bring a sack lunch. The library provides cookies and water.

Nature spring break

Ozark Natural Science Center will host a four-day spring break nature camp March 18-21 at the center located next to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Activities include day hikes, night hikes, team building activities games and more. Visit www.onsc.us/events for registration and information.

Expo highlights fly fishing

The 2024 Sowbug Roundup fly fishing expo will be March 21-23 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children under 12 years old. The event features fly tying demonstrations and instruction, vendors and exhibitors. There are several seminars set on various aspects of fly fishing.

Apply for summer jobs

Ozark Natural Science Center is hiring summer staff. Positions include a Wet 'N Wild summer camp teacher, a paid summer intern and summer kitchen assistant. Visit www.onsc.us or call (479) 202-8340 for application information.