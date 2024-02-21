Spring appliance pickup set for first week in April

Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 1-5, 2024.

Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted starting Friday, March 1 through noon on Thursday, March 28. There are two ways to register:

Email your name, address and type of appliance to [email protected].

Call 479-876-1255, opt. 7.

No sign-ups will be accepted after noon on March 28.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will not be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Drop-off Program for a fee. Find more information about that here.

A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/annual_events/appliance_pickup.php.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 1, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

Call 479-876-1255 with any questions.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista.