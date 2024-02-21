Rain, water, ice work wonders to form natural bridge

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette Gene Williams of the War Eagle area takes in the rocky majesty at Alum Cove Natural Bridge. It's reached via an easy hike in the Ozark National Forest near Deer in Newton County. Erosion over millenia created the the formation and bluff-shelter caves that are nearby. DEER -- Hikers cross that bridge when the come to it while exploring Alum Cove Natural Bridge Recreation Area near Deer in Newton County. The rock bridge is a sight to behold and the first feature that unfolds along the 1.1 Already a subscriber? Log in!