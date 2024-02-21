Hobbs State Park offering urban entomology, astronomy programs

Two free programs are being offered by Hobbs State Park in the upcoming weeks:

Bugs you may not even know you have in your house

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free program "Urban Entomology in The Natural State" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 in the park's visitor center.

Have you ever wanted to know what insects, spiders and other arthropods are commonly found in and around the home? Explore some of the more domestic of the thousands of species of bugs that call Arkansas and the Ozarks home and discuss just why they might want to be our roommates.

Find out what separates pests from pals at this presentation by University of Arkansas entomologist, Dr. Austin K. Jones.

Astronomy program

Find out what to expect during the April 8 total eclipse when Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area hosts a free astronomy program on Saturday, March 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the park's visitor center. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use.

The evening begins with an indoor program from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the upcoming total solar eclipse which occurs on April 8. Instructions cover what to expect in Northwest Arkansas, how to prepare for viewing and specific points to watch for during the eclipse.

Weather permitting, outdoor viewing will begin close to 6:30 p.m. when participants will observe Jupiter before it sets for the season, view constellations Taurus, Orion and Canis Major, plus double stars, star clusters, the Pleiades and nebulae.

Items you may wish to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth (or red balloon) and a folding chair. If you have binoculars or a star chart, feel free to bring them. Recommended for ages 8+. Reservations are not required.

For more information on these programs, contact the park's visitor center at 479-789-5000.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.