Good Friday service planned at Cooper Memorial Chapel

Village Baptist Church will present a Good Friday service at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista on Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m. People of all faiths are invited to attend as the events of that original Friday are recalled and reflected upon.

The service will include music sung by the sanctuary choir and devotionals focusing on the events of Good Friday. In the setting of this majestic woodland chapel, Pastor Harold Johnson will help participants reflect on God's grace and love, remembering the 30 pieces of silver, the cup of suffering, the crown of thorns and the cross.

The Cooper Chapel is an ideal setting for such reflection. Its glass walls and 48-foot arching ceiling are surrounded by God's natural beauty. Because the chapel's structure is transparent, patterns of light and shadows create an ever-changing interior, allowing the mind to release and be at peace. The surroundings -- Lake Norwood, towering pines and stately oaks -- blend with the message of God's love.

The chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive, which is east of Bella Vista Town Center (at exit 98 off Highway 71B). Follow Highway 340 (Lancashire Blvd.) east for 4/10 of a mile to Memorial Drive. Turn left, passing the Post Office and follow the signs to the chapel.

For more information about the Good Friday service, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the church website, vbconline.net.