Early voting underway in primary election

Early voting in the 2024 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election began Tuesday, Feb. 20 and continues through Friday, March 1 in Benton County.
There are two locations for early voting in Bella Vista:
Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive
Feb. 20-23 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Feb. 26-March 1 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riordan Drive
Feb. 20-23 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Feb. 26-March 1 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
The primary election day is Tuesday, March 5. There are five polling places in Bella Vista, all with the hours of 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive
Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road
Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riordan Drive
St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane
Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road, Bentonville
For more election information, including sample ballots and absentee ballot forms, visit https://vote.bentoncountyar.gov.