Early voting underway in primary election

Early voting in the 2024 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election began Tuesday, Feb. 20 and continues through Friday, March 1 in Benton County.

There are two locations for early voting in Bella Vista:

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive

Feb. 20-23 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riordan Drive

Feb. 20-23 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1 between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The primary election day is Tuesday, March 5. There are five polling places in Bella Vista, all with the hours of 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive

Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road

Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riordan Drive

St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane

Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 N.W. McNelly Road, Bentonville

For more election information, including sample ballots and absentee ballot forms, visit https://vote.bentoncountyar.gov.