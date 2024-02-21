College Honors

Northeastern State University

Olivia Woods, Business Administration B.B.A., of Bella Vista, graduated the College of Business & Technology at Northeastern State University in December 2023.

Arkansas State University

Students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for fall 2023 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor's List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.

From Bella Vista: Natalie Leis, CL; Dawson Mayberry, DL.