City, POA Meetings

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Feb. 26 -- City Council regular session, 6 p.m.

Feb. 29 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

March 11 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

March 18-- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

March 25 -- City Council regular session, 6 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

Feb. 22 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

March 11 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

March 13 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

March 13 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

March 21 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

March 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.