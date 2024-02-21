BV Planning Division seeking public input

Members of the Bella Vista Planning Commission and the city's Planning Division are seeking public input regarding upcoming changes to the allowed steepness of driveways.

Current residents are asked to weigh in with their thoughts regarding driveway grades by completing an online survey at the link below.

The survey is open until Monday, March 4 and the collected data will be compiled and presented at a Planning Commission public hearing on Monday, March 11.

Find the survey here: https://forms.office.com/g/wT8wbyumE2.

Questions can be directed to the Planning Division by emailing [email protected] or calling 479-268-4980.