Joseph Eidem

Joseph J. Eidem was born to Joseph and Mae Eidem on Aug. 16, 1933, in Elk Point, S.D., and passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Feb. 7, 2024, at 90 years of age.

At the age of 12, the little Lewison girl caught his eye and he vowed he would marry her one day. Christmas Day 1953, Joe and Helen Lewison became husband and wife.

Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army and his first duty assignment was EI Paso, Texas, where Debra and Brian were born. After his Army stint, they moved to South Dakota to farm, and Joe pursued an engineering degree through South Dakota State University. In 1961, the family moved to White Bear Lake, Minn., where Joe began his career with 3M Corporation. They grew their family with "the boys" Dave and Jay.

In 1973, the family relocated to Weatherford, Okla., where Joe was instrumental in the opening of the 3M plant expansion. After 35 years of dedicated service, he and Helen retired to Bella Vista. It was here they enjoyed their lives being involved in church, golfing, boating, bridge, and volunteering within the community. They treasured getting visitors on the lake, especially family to include in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. The highlights of these visits included their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many of these memories are well-documented on video, albeit with him behind the camera commentating along the way.

Joe and Helen enjoyed traveling with family and friends, visiting the world extensively from Canada to Mexico, all 50 states, and Europe to Japan. Their most favored destinations were their family's homeland of Norway and an annual trip to Hawaii with dear friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen Lewison Eidem; and siblings, Jim Eidem, Francis Goergen and Blanch Ashmore.

He is survived by his brother, Malyn Eidem of Rapid City, S.D.; daughter, Debra Muller (Richard) of Bella Vista; and sons, Brian Eidem (Leslie) of Andover, Kan., Dave Eidem (Lorrie) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jay Eidem of Martindale, Texas; and seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as "The Great One."

A memorial service is pending for late spring in Bella Vista. More details will follow at that time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.



