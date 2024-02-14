Vietnam veteran receives Quilt of Valor

Vietnam Veteran Don Beagle (center) is pictured with daughter-in-law, Mona Cochran (left) and wife, Barbara after being presented with a Quilt of Valor at a meeting of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild on Feb. 10. Beagle served in the Navy aboard the USS Lexington during the Vietnam War and is now the chaplain for the Bella Vista Post 341 American Legion. The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and the Quilts of Valor Foundation on Feb. 10 presented a Quilt of Valor to Don Beagle, who served in the U.S. Already a subscriber? Log in!