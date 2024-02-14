Spruce up your home with Darren’s

Darren Solorz, owner of Darren's Painting Inc., has been serving the Northwest Arkansas area with his painting, repair and handyman services since 2005. He is a family man who resides in Rogers with his wife, daughter and two dogs. His personal touch is what sets him apart from the rest.

"First and foremost, I am passionate about getting to know you, the customer," Darren said. "I believe that is the most valuable component to providing you with the service you deserve." No matter how big or small the job is, you can rest assured Darren will get it done right, on time and to your satisfaction! "I will make sure you are 100% pleased with each project," he added. "And Darren's Painting Inc. is insured, which allows you to rest easy while your space is being beautifully transformed."

Here is what you can expect from Darren:

Darren's Painting always provides FREE estimates and quality service with fair prices. You can have confidence in their "on-time project completion" policy and you will always receive a prompt response when you reach out. You can take advantage of their expert advice for all project related questions and, last but not least, your satisfaction is guaranteed!

Services Darren's Painting services include:

Interior & Exterior Painting Interior - Exterior Walls, Doors, Wallpaper Removal, Popcorn Ceiling Removal, Texturing, Cabinet Refinishing/Painting, Sheds, Patios, Decks, Pergolas, Fences

Pressure Washing - Exterior Siding, Roofs, Concrete, Decks, Fences

Deck & Patio Services – Construction, Repair, Staining/Sealing, Painting

Handyman Services - Honey-Do Lists, General Maintenance

