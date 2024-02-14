Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Cheryl Garris (second from left) of Bella Vista drops off a donation of blankets on Saturday, Feb. 10 during the Scouting for Food event at the Bella Vista Harps grocery store. Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 3410 collected donations in Bella Vista while other Scouts helped at other area Harps locations. Ethan Boeckman (left), Ariana McMillan (third from right), Alina Villa and Cash Villa (right) help with the donation. Donations of food, blankets, personal items and cash were collected to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Mack Pickering of Bella Vista drops off a food donation on Saturday, Feb. 10 during the Scouting for Food event at the Bella Vista Harps grocery store. Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 3410 collected donations in Bella Vista while other Scouts helped at other area Harps locations. Donations of food, blankets, personal items and cash were collected to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter. The event is held each February. "It's a good opportunity for Scouts to help others," said Ariana McMillan, troop guide with Troop 3410.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

