Pea Ridge home to be donated to Army veteran severely injured while on patrol in Iraq
February 14, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.
by
Annette Beard
Sgt. Andrew Butterworth carries his son, Hudson, 2, while greeting well wishers at Pea Ridge City Hall on Saturday Feb. 10 2024 during a celebration honoring Butterworth and his family who will soon move into a home provided by the national Homes for Our Troops organization. Butterworth was severely injured while serving in Iraq. The home is under construction in Pea Ridge and is equipped with several adaptations to allow increased mobility for Butterworth, who lost his right leg and sustained a traumatic brain injury when twoa rocket propelled grenades hit the vehicle he was in. Go nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
PEA RIDGE -- Army Sgt. Andrew Butterworth, his wife and their three children will move into a new house just outside Pea Ridge this summer -- thanks to an organization that builds custom homes and donates them to severely injured veterans.