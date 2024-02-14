Museum director presents at Civil War Round Table

During the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meeting on Feb. 1, Ian Beard, director of the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, presented information on the decade of 1850 to 1860 in Arkansas, just before the Civil War.

The population of Arkansas doubled in that decade, as did Arkansas' economy, which was dependent on slaves to work the cotton plantations as cotton was the biggest contributor to the state's economy at that time.

The next monthly meeting of the Round Table will be held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m. It will feature music of the Civil War period presented by Wayne Cantwell.

Admission is free with donations accepted to help with the speaker expense. The public is welcome.