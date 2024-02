University of Arkansas - Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has released its Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are now included in a unique list called the Chancellor's List in addition to the Dean's List. Students who earned Chancellor's List honors are marked with an asterisk.

From Bella Vista are: *Ethan Estes, *Audrey Houghton, *Sydney Houghton, Stormi Scott, Noah Tawney.