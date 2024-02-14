Citywide Garage Sale set for April 26-27

The city of Bella Vista's annual Citywide Garage Sale is set for the last weekend in April -- starting at 8 a.m. each day Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

"Plan to set up your sale to make some extra cash and let us do the advertising," said Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city.

"Or if you'd rather shop, spend the weekend finding treasures at the more that 400 participating addresses, grabbing lunch or dinner at one of Bella Vista's local eateries, and enjoying the beauty that is Bella Vista," Lapp added.

Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before or during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items you will be selling, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Lapp by email at [email protected].

"We encourage business participation in this event, by hosting a sidewalk sale, offering promotions for garage sale shoppers and diners, or whatever you choose, and we will include that information plus your business' branding on our website and social channels for shoppers to see," Lapp said.

Follow the city's Facebook and Instagram pages for more information on this event or visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website.