Bella Vista Community TV adds Roku streaming option

Bella Vista Community TV programs can now be enjoyed on three formats: Facebook, YouTube and Roku.

Since 1982, BVCTV has been solely managed by volunteers and continues that legacy today. "Many changes and upgrades have been made to keep up with technology. That's a tough road for a community nonprofit, but volunteers, donors and sponsors have always made it happen," said JB Portillo, executive producer of BVCTV.

"Adding the Roku channel is another excellent viewing option for our community. Search for Bella Vista on the Roku app and click on our logo," Portillo said.

Cox Cable is no longer a carrier for Bella Vista Community TV.

BVCTV offers free programming featuring gardening, current events, design, entertainment and more. The program options are available at bellavistatv.org/on-demand.