Barbara Sheldon





Barbara Ann Sheldon, 85, passed away peacefully on the fourth of February 2024, in Saint Paul, Minn. A Chicago-area native who raised her family primarily in Wisconsin and retired to Northwest Arkansas, Barb was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to the service of others.

Arrangements for a memorial mass are pending.

Barb was deeply committed to her family, including her beloved husband of 60 years, Walter, who died in 2020, and their four children, Cynthia, Peter, Paul and Matthew. The children survive her, as does Matthew's wife Kari, and their children Theodor and Lillian. Barb's brother, Ronald Capek and his wife Carol also survive her.

Barb was born in 1938 to Irvin Elmer and Laverne G. Capek. She graduated from Morton West High School in Berwyn, Ill., class of 1958, before enrolling at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She was working for United Airlines at Midway Airport, then the busiest airport in the world, while dating Walter, who was studying accounting at Christian Brothers College in Memphis. The couple was married at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn and lived in Memphis briefly while Walter finished his accounting degree. The couple soon moved back to the Chicago suburbs, where over the next 10 years their family grew to include their four beloved children.

Barb's expertise on the home front enabled Walter's career as an IRS agent to flourish, culminating in a promotion that brought the family to Schofield, Wis., in 1973. They truly were a great team. The 15 years the family spent in north-central Wisconsin put Barb's petite frame to the test against the region's frigid winters. She showed her adventurous spirit and willingness to laugh at herself when Walter and the children convinced her to try skiing and even snowmobiling, which became a cherished part of family lore.

Barb fulfilled too many roles to count during these bountiful years: chef, confectioner, master gardener, seamstress, decorator, chauffeur, counselor, tutor, comforter, referee, treasurer, bridge partner, church volunteer, Girl Scout leader, interim Little League manager and hostess of neighborhood parties that delighted her many guests. Barb excelled raising four children, including three high school athletes whose practices, games and caloric demands knew no bounds.

Barb and Walter retired to Bella Vista in the mid-1990s, where they enjoyed volunteering and socializing through St. Bernard Catholic Church. They traveled extensively, as Wally never missed a special deal on a cruise or resort getaway. Barb lived a full life. Her legacy lives on through her children and all those she positively impacted.



