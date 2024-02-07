Winter hours begin at Pea Ridge Military Park

Pea Ridge National Military Park began its winter hours of operation on Feb. 1. The visitor center will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 23.

The visitor center will return to operating seven days a week on March 24.

While winter hours of operation are in effect, the tour road, park trails and all other outdoor park facilities will remain open daily from 6 a.m. to sunset.

Virtual tours of the park museum and battlefield are available on the park's website at https://www.nps.gov/peri/planyourvisit/online-tour.htm.

For more information, call 479-451-8122.