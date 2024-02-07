Three Friday fish fries set at St. Bernard

February 7, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Terri OByrne

File photo The Knights of Columbus fish fries will be hosted at the St Bernard's Catholic Church Friday, Feb. 16, March 1 and March 22. Tickets need to be purchased by the Tuesday before each fish fry and cost $15 per person. To order tickets, call the church office Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 479-855-9069.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista will be the host site, once again, for three fish fries this Lenten season. The Knights of Columbus have put on these dinners for over 30 years, bringing together families, parishioners and non-parishioners alike.

It's a big operation with roughly 55-60 volunteers needed to bring one of the fries to the table. Each side dish is made by the volunteers. They also wash, bread and fry the fish, package to-go orders and serve the attendees.

The fish fries will be held on Friday evenings, including Feb. 16, March 1 and March 22. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

The menu includes fried catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water.

Tickets cost $15 per person and need to be purchased by the Tuesday before each fish fry.

Tickets may be purchased at the church office, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to call for more information is 479-855-9069.

Tickets will also be available prior to weekend Mass, from 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 8:30-9 a.m. on Sundays.

Aubrey Plauche with the Knights of Columbus said this is a fundraiser for the organization, and aside from some money to cover expenses, most of what is made will go to charity.

photo File photo Chuck Fiebig operates the fryer in 2020 at St. Bernard's Church. The Knights of Columbus put on the fish fries during Lent each year.