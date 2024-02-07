Project adds attractor sites to Beaver Lake

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff in Northwest Arkansas spent two weeks in December taking advantage of the low water at Beaver Lake and unseasonably warm weather to tackle a huge fish attractor project that added 119 fish habitat sites to the 57-year-old reservoir.

Game and Fish has been able to use a specially modified habitat barge outfitted with a winch-assisted dump bed and twin outboard engines to move large trees and branches to areas of the lake where woody cover is scarce. Funding for the barge came from Bass Pro Shops, Toyota and the National Fish Habitat Partnership.

"We've also received a second barge from a Bass Pro Shops grant that is identical to the first one we received through the Reservoir Fish Habitat Partnership," said Jon Stein, fisheries biologist and Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries supervisor. "This barge has placed more than 100 habitat sites using at least 800 trees on Beaver Lake, Lake Fayetteville, Lake Elmdale and Lake Bob Kidd."

The first week of the Beaver Lake project focused on the Hickory Creek and Monte Ne areas where anglers will find 55 new habitat sites. Twenty of these sites were made from lumber fashioned into habitat cribs. The remaining sites were created using large hardwood trees removed by the Army Corps of Engineers at Monte Ne.

The second week of the project took place in the Indian Creek arm and around Dam Site Island where 64 fish habitat sites were created using more than 180 large cedar trees. These and the hardwood trees used during the effort were removed from the surrounding banks with permission from the corps. The cedar removal also helped with a larger effort to control this species that has encroached on many habitats during decades of fire suppression on the landscape.

The GPS waypoints for these new habitat sites have been added to the fish attractors page of the Game and Fish website.