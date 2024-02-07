Northwest Arkansas Community College spring enrollment up 3.9% at 7,709 students

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College reported 7,709 students are enrolled for academic credit this spring semester, an increase of 3.9% from last spring, according a news release from the school Jan. 30.

The state Department of Higher Education requires institutions to take a snapshot of enrollment on the 11th day of spring classes. The enrollment figures reported are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

This spring's enrollment figure continues an upward enrollment trend at the college. The spring 2023 student count was 7,418 -- a 15.9% increase from the 2022 spring semester count of 6,402.

A total of 2,540 students enrolled this spring are concurrent students, meaning they're taking college courses while in high school, a record number for the school's concurrent student program, according to the release.

"This year's spring enrollment numbers demonstrate how NWACC is fulfilling the community and business needs for high quality and affordable education and career training," Justin White, the college's vice president of student affairs, said in the release.

"And our record number in concurrent enrollment demonstrates how NWACC is taking the lead in providing high school students with college-level courses, so they can get a head start on their higher education while saving on tuition costs."

The college's all-time high for spring semester enrollment came in 2011 with 8,176 students, according to school documents. That was the official number for that semester as opposed to the preliminary, 11th-day figure.

In addition to academic-credit enrollment, the college also serves industry-credit students through workforce development, job training, adult education and other programs, according to the release. The total enrollment count of academic-credit and industry-credit students on the 11th day brings the combined number of students served to 9,155, according to the college.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. Tuition is $79 per credit hour for in-district students, those who live in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Out-of-district tuition is $145 per credit hour. Out-of-state students pay $164 per credit hour, and tuition is $215 for international students.