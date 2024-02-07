Geraldine Mechels

Geraldine "Jerri" Martha Mechels passed away Feb. 4, 2024. She was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to James Kopp and Joyce (Kopp) Marlow.

After graduating high school, she attended nursing school and joined the U.S. Navy, where she met her husband Dean. They married in April 1960. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and worked in many fields during her lifetime. Retiring in 1994, she and Dean moved to Bella Vista and started DJ Tours.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dean of Bella Vista; sons, Steve Mechels of Fort Collins, Colo., and John Mechels (Donna) of Louisville, Ky.; and sisters, Nancy Nolan of Bentonville and Katy Kopp of Flagstaff, Ariz.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella, followed by a luncheon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.








