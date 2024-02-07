Gene Witherspoon





Gene Adams Witherspoon, longtime resident of Bella Vista, left this life to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2023, at the age of 95. He was born in Colorado City, Texas, on Mother's Day, May 13, 1928.

In 1932, the family moved to Roscoe, Texas, and there Gene lived, graduating high school in 1946. He grew up during a time when World War II came on the heels of the Great Depression, learning to make-do, reuse, repair or do without; and was a Boy Scout advancing to Life rank, where he served positions of responsibility and performed community service.

Gene attended Texas A&M for a time, and in 1948 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. There, he served as Fire Controlman First Class on the U.S.S. Mount McKinley AGC7 during Operation Chromite in the Korean War. He also served on the U.S.S. Princeton and the U.S.S. Midway. Gene was honorably discharged in 1958.

He went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration in 1959 and retired as supervisor of Electronics Technicians, Wiley Post NAV/COM Unit, Oklahoma City Airways Facilities Sector. Gene was also a member of the Airways Engineering Society and served as national president.

In 1983, Gene moved to Bella Vista, established Witherspoon Electronics and served the folks in the village installing television antennas and repairing all things electronic. He joined Bella Vista Community Church and served as deacon. Gene's love for fishing and hunting led him to become involved with the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association, Lakes and Parks subcommittee. He was seen throughout the village patrolling the lakes and patrolling the roadways for debris.

When away from Bella Vista, you could find Gene in Woodward, Okla., deer hunting with the family, visiting historical sites, or helping his children and grandchildren. He was a seasoned man; he was a giving man; and he was a grateful man giving God the glory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Dick" Eugene and Willie Mauverine Adams Witherspoon; and his brother, William Donald "Don" Witherspoon.

Gene is survived by his wife of 72 years, Patricia Witherspoon; a son, Jimmy Lynn Dodson; two daughters, Nancy Whitmore and Patricia Archie, and their husbands, Ray Whitmore and Doug Archie; five grandchildren, Cullen Whitmore, Joshua Lindsey, Valerie Whitmore Cline, Sarah Lindsey Scardina and Mackenzie Whitmore Brooks; and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

