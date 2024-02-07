Food pantry receives donation from Audrey’s

Audrey's Resale Boutique in Bella Vista recently donated $1,000 to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry associated with The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

The food pantry distributes food to those in need in our community, as well as household needs. It was founded in June 2009. It has grown through the years and now supports between 1,500 and 1,800 people a month. Between 60 and 70 volunteers support the operation.

The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is located near the church at 788 N. Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge. It is open Tuesday and Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and the first and third Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the food pantry, The Ridge Church held two events during the holidays. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in November and the Wonderland Toy Express in December were both successful. Approximately 500 children received gifts at the Toy Express.

"The Audrey's Board recognizes the incredible work that the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry does, and we are proud to support their mission to alleviate hunger and provide support to those in need. We firmly believe in the importance of community solidarity and are honored to contribute to this essential cause," Kim Smith, Audrey's board member, stated in a news release.

"Audrey's Resale Boutique is committed to making a positive difference in our community, and this donation to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is just one of many ways we are working towards the goal," Smith said.

If you would like more information about Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, contact them at 479-451-9333. Donations can be made to The Ridge Church at P.O. Box 387, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751.

Audrey's Board of Directors has donated over $10,000 in recent months to help address the needs of the community. Audrey's Resale Boutique is the funding source for these donations. People can bring in lightly-used articles of women's clothing, home décor and furniture, and the staff at Audrey's places the articles in attractive settings within the store to appeal to customers.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have items to donate, contact the store at 479-250-9961 or leave a message at audreysresaleboutique.com.