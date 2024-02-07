College Honors

University of Arkansas

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

Local students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean's and Chancellor's Lists in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must achieve at least a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

Following are students from Bella Vista:

Audrey Warner, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Averi Pick, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Olivia Ervin, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Isabella Oseguera, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Travis Bing, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Bryles Tucker, Dean's List; Lorelei Kellhofer, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Keaton Chapman, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Kida Sithavong, Dean's List; Robert Fought, Dean's List; Doralysse Fought, Dean's List; Lillian Norris, Dean's List;

Matthew Sandusky, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Mackenzie Allen, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Chase Freeman, Dean's List; McKinley Hughes, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Rachel Guarino, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Shaylee Luedders, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Samuel Messick, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Jesse Coppick, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists;

Landon Barker, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Isabella Adams, Dean's List; Kaci Churchill, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Abigail Sobiech, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Abigail Dimm, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Gagne Tucker, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists; Riley Moore, Dean's List; Grace Killingbeck, Chancellor's and Dean's Lists

"As we wrap up another remarkable academic year in Fulbright College, it's such a pleasure to be able to recognize these students who made the Dean's and Chancellor's Lists and who make Fulbright College, the University of Arkansas, and their hometowns incredibly proud," said Kathryn Sloan, the college's interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education."

More than 8,000 students call Fulbright College home with areas of study and research across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more about Fulbright College at fulbright.uark.edu.

Harding University

The following students are among more than 1,300 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the Fall 2023 semester.

From Bella Vista are: Stefanie Pick, a senior studying elementary education; Max DeLoach, a junior studying history; Lexie Rose, a senior studying elementary education; Jackson Pschierer, a junior studying integrated marketing communication.

The Dean's List is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and celebrating its centennial year, it is the largest private university in the state.

Crowder College -- Missouri

Crowder College announced the Fall 2023 Dean's List recipients. There are 684 students who achieved a 3.5 grade-point average or higher while attending full-time at a minimum of 12 credit hours.

From Bella Vista: Alexa Guerra-Cook, Ashley Kemper, and Melissa Morgan.

University of Central Arkansas

The following Bella Vista students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List at UCA: Nikola Cathcart-Sievert, Allison B. Disheroon, Regan L Disheroon, Wilson S. LaPorte, Madeline M. Merrell, Natalie M. Quisenberry.

The following Bella Vista students were named to the Fall 2023 Presidential Scholar List at UCA: Skylar Brooks, Natalie Schultz, Hayden Thompson, Nicole Vogt.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway.