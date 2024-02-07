BVRC selling fobs/stickers for 24-hour access to fitness center

The Bella Vista Recreation Center is offering dates and times for POA members to purchase fobs and stickers for 24-hour access to the fitness center.

Fobs/stickers will be for sale at the rec center on the following dates: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1-4 p.m.; Wednesdays, Feb 7 & 14, 9 a.m.-noon; Thursdays, Feb 8 & 15, 5-7 p.m.

The fobs/stickers will be available for a one-time purchase of $15. If a fob/sticker is lost, the member will need to purchase a new one and report the lost fob/sticker to BVRC management.

Members who apply for after-hours use must meet the following criteria:

The member or dependent must be 18 years of age and in good standing with their POA membership.

Members or dependents 18 or over must have a current activity card, presented at the time of purchase. A driver's license/state ID is also required. Dependent cards will not be accepted.

Activity cards may be purchased at the member resources offices at Metfield Clubhouse, 3 E. Euston Road, or at the Water Department, 51 Huntley Lane.

Each member or dependent must have their own fob/sticker and cannot bring in anyone else after hours unless that member/dependent also has their own fob/sticker.

Anyone who is already working out in the fitness center at closing time and wants to continue after hours should exit the building and scan in with their fob/sticker so that staff can validate those who have been registered for 24-hour access.