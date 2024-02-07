Benton County Sheriff’s Office to present cyber safety information session for parents

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office plans to host an event designed to help parents protect their children from dangers online.

"Parents Night Out" will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School.

Children will not be allowed to attend because of the explicit content that will be presented, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriff's Office detectives will delve into topics such as apps commonly used by children, techniques kids use to bypass parental monitoring and online safety measures. There will also be a question and answer session, according to the release.

Visit https://bit.ly/3SaNYUE to sign up for the event. All who register will be vetted by the Sheriff's Office to ensure predators are not provided information and tools that will be shared at the event, according to the sign-up website.