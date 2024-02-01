Alan "Al" Lyle Akey, 78, of Bella Vista passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2024. He was born Dec. 6, 1945, in South Milwaukee, Wis., to Lyle and Faith Akey.

Following his computer programming career, Al worked in retirement as an in-home respite caregiver. He was an avid fisherman, card player and grill master.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Faith; and his sister, Bonnie.

He is survived by his wife, Marietta Akey; and their sons, Rik and Brian.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

