Patricia Witherspoon





Patricia Jane Witherspoon, longtime resident of Bella Vista, passed into God's graces on March 6, 2024, at the age of 90. She was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Sweetwater, Texas.

In 1945, the family moved to Roscoe, Texas, a thriving cotton town with three gins running around the clock. There Patricia lived, graduating high school in 1951. She grew up during a time when World War II came on the heels of The Great Depression, learning to make do, reuse, repair or do without, and at an early age she worked in positions of responsibility in the family owned and operated service station, serving trucks, cars, tractors and combines.

Patricia married Gene, the love of her life, on her 18th birthday, in 1951, in Vallejo, Calif., and began married life as a Navy wife, moving often to Gene's next duty station. During those seven years she gave birth to their two daughters.

In 1959, Patricia began working in the public school system in Abilene, Texas, as a school secretary. She retired in 1980 and enrolled in the College of Education, earning her bachelor of science degree from Arkansas University at age 55. All the while acting as caregiver to her mother.

Patricia and Gene moved to Bella Vista in 1983. She joined Bella Vista Community Church and served as chairman of the children's department and as a member of the Stephen's Ministry. Patricia's sewing talent led her to crafting. She was a director of Wishing Springs Gallery and participated in many fall craft fairs. Her other interest was family history. Patricia was instrumental in securing recognition of the King-Williams Family Cemetery in Kosse, Texas, as a Texas Historical Cemetery.

Patricia enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She particularly enjoyed entertaining her grandchildren, taking them fishing and swimming, and deer hunting with the family in Woodward, Okla. She was a giving woman; she was a gracious woman; and she was a grateful woman giving God the glory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Schuyler Franklin Kollar and Linnie Estelle King Kollar; and her husband of 72 years, Gene Adams Witherspoon.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Whitmore and Patricia Archie and their husbands Ray Whitmore and Doug Archie; five grandchildren, Cullen Whitmore, Joshua Lindsey, Valerie Whitmore Cline, Sarah Lindsey Scardina and Mackenzie Whitmore Brooks; and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held for both Gene and Patricia at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.