Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale April 17

Low Team Net Twosome

AB-FLIGHT

First (70), Ralph Trigg and Joe Ridolfo

Second (tie), (72), John Schmitt and Jerry Young; Ted Largent and Ralph Nimmer

CD-FLIGHT

First (65), Steve Hacker and Arlo McDowell

Second (68), Duane Kuske and Blind Draw

Third (tie), (70), Joe Jayroe and Jonathan Farler-Hoyt; Gerald McGuffine and...