Robert Wear Jr.





Robert Paul Wear Jr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 22, 2024. He died peacefully surrounded by his family after a 14-year triumph over multiple myeloma.

Paul was born in Shreveport, La., on July 20, 1935, to Hallula Sue Prince and Robert Paul Wear Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, where his mother had been in the first graduating class. It was at Byrd High School that he began dating Millicent Kelly, who would become his wife. Paul attended Tulane University and graduated from LSU with a BS in Business Administration. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University.

Upon graduating from LSU, Paul served in the U.S. Army Adjutant General's Corps and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky. He then began his career with Texas Eastern Transmission Corp. in Shreveport and moved to its headquarters in Houston, Texas, in 1967, where he ultimately served as general manager of human resources and assistant director of public relations. Along the way, he also served as general manager of engineering services for the engineering company and had many interesting travels handling land management and rights of way.

Paul became a Catholic after marrying Millicent on the Feast day of the Conversion of St. Paul, on Jan. 25, 1958. He was a founding member of St. John Vianney's in Houston, where the congregation first met in the cafeteria of Meadowood Elementary School, and a member of St. Michael the Archangel for over 50 years. Paul and Millicent were avid travelers, visiting more than 40 countries.

They were also competitive bridge players, with Paul aiming to achieve his Silver Life Master designation. Much bridge was played and many happy times were had at their home in Galveston, to which they graciously opened that sliding glass door for countless friends and family over many years.

Paul's family was his life, and at any given gathering there would always be a moment where his eyes would be bright with tears while he told everyone how much he loved them. A gentleman and a gentle soul, there never was a sweeter man that walked the Earth.

Paul was an avid volunteer and spent many years on the board of Christian New Creation, a halfway house. Many a young man, upon his release from prison, was met by Paul and driven to his new home. Paul also served as one of the first docents giving tours of the newly constructed Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. He was board president of Living Bank International, as well as serving on the board of Brazos Presbyterian Homes, which owns the Hallmark and Bayou Manor, and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

In Shreveport, Paul belonged to the Shreveport Petroleum Club, the Shreveport Country Club and the Chamber of Commerce. After moving to Houston, he became a member of the Forest Club, The Houston Center Club, the Summit Club, the Tuesday Morning Men's Breakfast Club, the American Gas Association and the Southern Gas Association.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his bride of 66 years, Millicent Kelly Wear. He is also survived by his children, Robert Paul Wear III and his wife Sherry, Kelly Wear Montgomery and her husband William, and Shea Edward Prince Wear. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren to carry on the family name and to live lives in service to God and others, Lauren Wear, Robert Paul Wear IV, William Montgomery, Caroline Montgomery and her fiance Linus Billings, and Katherine Montgomery. He also leaves behind much extended family in Shreveport, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, La., Dallas, Texas, and Conway, as well as his special Bella Vista family of friends, with whom he shared 88 beautiful summers and who unfailingly loved him so well through so many generations. No problem is ever so big that it can't be solved with love and advice dispensed from a circle of aluminum lawn chairs in the creek.

The family wishes to thank the miracle workers at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center who gave us 14 summers and Christmases we never thought we would have. In particular, the family would like to thank Dr. Sheeba Thomas and her entire Myeloma team, as well as Phyllis Garner and everyone on floor six. For 14 years, Dr. Thomas ended every appointment with, "Do you have any questions?" which was met every single time with, "When can I have a drink?" The family also extends their heartfelt thanks to Lillie Webster for her kindness and compassion, and for her wisdom in caring for all of us.

A memorial mass will commence at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at a venue to be announced during the services.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations in Paul's memory be made online to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church via StMichaelChurch.net (select online giving, then select fund for St. Vincent de Paul Society); or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at MDAnderson.org/gifts.

Please visit Mr. Wear's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories may be shared electronically with the family.