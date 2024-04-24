Program on counterculture scheduled at Shiloh Museum

SPRINGDALE -- The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will present a program about a 1970s alternative newspaper as part of its ongoing Not Strictly History series.

"Fayetteville's Hippie Information Activists" will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the museum. This program will delve into the history of Fayetteville's countercultural movement in the early 1970s.

Megan Pobywajlo will speak about the Ozark Mountain Times student newspaper, a key element of Fayetteville's activist community during that era. The newspaper played a pivotal role in the establishment of Fayetteville's "Free Switchboard," offering classified ads, a 24-hour hotline and a resource center to organize support for basic human needs in Northwest Arkansas.

For details about this program, which will also be available live online, visit shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/ozark-mountain-times-newspaper/.