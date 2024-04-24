Permit issued for second NWA Fest

The Bella Vista Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for operation of the second annual Northwest Arkansas Festival, slated for the third weekend of October at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd.

This 80-acre site north of Rogers Road and southeast of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church has been utilized since 1992 for the long-running Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Fair, which halted due to covid in 2021 after 53 years.

In homage to the original event, the nonprofit NWA Festival Association hosted the first Northwest Arkansas Festival last September, running Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24. Association Secretary/Treasurer Dave Edwards told planning commissioners this year’s event will take place later in the fall, Oct. 17-19 — Thursday through Saturday with no activity on Sunday.

“We moved the festival back to October this year just to conform with the traditional arts and crafts weekend that’s taken place for so many years,” Edwards said during the regular commission meeting this month.

Prior to approval, Planning Manager Taylor Robertson pointed out no complaints were logged by police during last year’s festival. She said since the conditional use permit is being requested six months in advance, any changes to the request as far as dates, traffic flow, etc., would need to be go back to the commission.

“A lot can happen in six months; staff just wanted to make sure that was clear and concise and mentioned on the record,” she said.

The permit carries conditions that plans and activities, including vending arrangements, parking and alcohol sales, are worked out with the police department prior to the event.

“We are expanding a little bit only in the amount of vendors we hope to get,” Edwards said. “We do have a professional barbecue competition this year. We’re just hoping for a great festival again.”

According to the request he submitted to the city, the barbecue competition will be professionally sanctioned, and a backyard steak cook-off is included. Three 60’ by 120’ main tents will house up to 150 arts and crafts vendors, and outside spaces will be provided for vendors using their own smaller tents.

Proceeds from the festival support charity organizations such as the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Edwards said the newest beneficiary is the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, and animal-related events will take place in cooperation with the shelter.

He said a highlight of the festival will be a two-hour concert by nationally-recognized country music recording artist Ryan Daniels and his band, slated for Saturday evening, as part of their “Back Roads and Bonfires” tour.

More information, including registration forms for vendors and the barbecue competition, can be found at nwafestival.com.

Also during the regular meeting, planning commissioners approved a conditional use permit for operation of a temporary fireworks stand at 8862 W. McNelly Road, near the Wishing Spring Gallery, from June 22 to July 5.

According to Planner Christopher Hyatt, the applicant, Kevin Bailey of Meramec Specialty Group, has requested and been granted a conditional use permit to operate a firework tent on this parcel since 2014.

“This year’s tent operation mirrors the requests from previous years,” he said.

In other action, the commission approved a lot split and waiver associated with property near Edinburgh Road and Highway 49 as requested by Jody Latham of Cooper Communities, Inc. These were requested because two tracts of this subdivision have lengths that measure more than four times their widths.

Similarly, under new business, the Planning Commission approved a properly line adjustment and waiver for property located at 8770 Spanker Creek Road as requested by applicant Brian Wood. These were also needed due to city code Sec. 107-249(F)(3), which states “no lot shall be more than four times as deep as it is wide.”

This property is located southeast of the city limits in unincorporated Benton County, but lies within the Bella Vista planning area. The applicant requested to relocate platted property lines of the nearly 24-acre site.



