



Dr. Lael "Gene" Long, age 87, of Bella Vista passed away April 6, 2024, after a long and beautiful life of love for God and his family.

Gene was born Feb. 25, 1937, to Lael and Esther Long in Valparaiso, Ind. He attended Concord High School, where he served as class president, played flute and served as drum major in the marching band, and played basketball and baseball.

During high school, Gene met the love of his life, Evelyn Miller, at a Goshen Mennonite Church Youth Fellowship event. The two married on June 7, 1957. Gene received his undergraduate degree from Goshen College, and then went on to dental school at Indiana University, where he finished with honors.

Gene and Evelyn were blessed with three children in the following years, Doug, Cheryl and Brent. Settling his family in Tulsa, he served in dentistry for 38 years, including several years on the Oklahoma State Board of Dental Examiners. He was loved by his patients for being kind, gentle and full of witty stories to amuse and relax them.

In 2002, Gene and Evelyn retired to Bella Vista and immediately fell in love with the community. Everyone who knew Gene, (or "Doc," as he was known in retirement) knew that he loved to fish, spin a tale, and laugh heartily. He was also extremely inquisitive about the nature of the world and how things work, and was quite talented musically, singing with various groups, arranging music and playing piano and harmonica. But in particular, he had a strong passion for Christ and true dedication to his family and friends.

Dr. Gene Long is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son, Doug Long; daughter, Cheryl Smith; son-in-law, Blake Smith; son, Brent Long; and grandsons, Josh and Ben Smith.

A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Bella Vista Community Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bella Vista Community Church; or Circle of Life Hospice of Bentonville; or Samaritan's Purse.

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die" (John 11:25-26).