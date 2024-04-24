Firefly sanctuary lights up Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve has seen a positive response to the first batch of programs it'll offer this summer stemming from its newly certified firefly sanctuary.

Pam Morgan with the Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists said all four "firefly walks" her group has planned with Coler from June 21-22 and June 28-29 have been completely booked with 40 people each.

"It was wild," said Alyssa Traxson, director of marketing and rentals for the Peel Compton Foundation. "We posted them just so people would have a link for it, and then by the end of the following week, they were all RSVP'd out."

Morgan said the Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists will lead the free, nighttime events at the preserve. People in costume as the four stages of a firefly's life -- egg, larva, pupa and adult -- will teach visitors about fireflies and guide them to the sanctuary. It sits on about an acre of grassy land near Coler's south gateway along the paved Applegate Trail with Coler Creek running through it. Participants will then be able to stay and view the fireflies. They also will be able to take brochures and other materials concerning the bioluminescent bugs home with them.

Morgan said the naturalists will only do four firefly walks with the preserve this year because it's still learning what species of fireflies live at the preserve. It also wants to determine the peak time for fireflies during the year. The naturalists started conducting surveys at the sanctuary in March to identify the species.

Traxson said Coler will continue programming based on its firefly sanctuary. The preserve received its firefly sanctuary certification through Firefly Conservation & Research, a nonprofit organization.

To get certification, according to the firefly group's website, a habitat must:

Provide undisturbed cover for adults and glowing larvae

Encourage plant diversity to preserve soil moisture

Reduce light pollution

Restrict pesticide usage

Traxson said Coler didn't have to do anything to be certified because it already met the criteria. It received the certification in December, according to Morgan.

The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is one of four properties operated by the Peel Compton Foundation, a Bentonville-based nonprofit with a mission to connect the community through nature, education, recreation and preservation, according to the foundation's website.

Lori Greminger, site manager for Coler, said achievements like the firefly sanctuary designation allow the preserve to connect even more people to nature through interesting and unique paths.

"I think most people out on a mountain bike ride wouldn't see a cafe in the woods or a campground or things like that attached to their mountain bike trails, but to have something as unique as a firefly sanctuary as well, it just adds that diverse experience, but then also invites people to the preserve that might not have come otherwise," Greminger said.

Alison Nation, vice president of communications and marketing for Visit Bentonville, said in an email Coler is a tremendous asset to the city, especially for its cyclist community. She described the firefly sanctuary as a reminder the preserve has something to offer anyone, even those who aren't mountain bikers.

"The news about Coler's firefly sanctuary has been so great to hear -- we love new opportunities for locals and visitors to connect with the unique nature experiences in Bentonville," Nation said. "The Peel Compton team has excellent educational programming, and we're excited to see the lineup to come. We think it could bring new interest to Coler in regard to ecotourism, wildlife photography and nature enthusiasts."

The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is 285 acres, according to Greminger.

Morgan said she and a group of fellow master naturalists in Bentonville approached the Peel Compton Foundation with the idea of opening a firefly sanctuary last fall. Coler immediately came to mind as an ideal habitat for fireflies.

Morgan said a couple of leading firefly scientists with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation told her they didn't know of any firefly sanctuaries either in Arkansas or west of the Mississippi River.

Richard Joyce, endangered species conservation biologist with the Xerces Society, attributed the lack of firefly sanctuaries to nocturnal wildlife like fireflies or moths not getting the same attention as wildlife that are active during the daytime.

"Also, it has taken people a while to realize that fireflies need our help," Joyce said. "Some of us have memories from our childhoods of seeing so many lightning bugs that it was hard to imagine them ever being in trouble."

More and more people report seeing fewer lightning bugs than they used to, he said. A 2021 study found up to one-third of North American firefly species may be threatened with extinction.

Joyce said Coler's firefly sanctuary sets an example of people recognizing something worth protecting and working together to make it happen.

"Arkansas has at least 23 firefly species, many of which we know very little about," Joyce said. "I hope that the firefly sanctuary at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve will encourage local residents to learn more about these fantastic creatures."

Wildflowers and stands of tall grass along Coler Creek, seen Wednesday, are expected to attract flashy lightning bugs to the firefly sanctuary. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Stands of tall grass, along with flowering plants, leaf litter and water, seen Wednesday, should attract lightning bugs to the firefly sanctuary at Color Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

