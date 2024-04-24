Featured concert set for Cooper Chapel

The featured concert of National Music Week in Bella Vista, organized by Andante Music Club members Martha Sheets and Arlene Biebesheimer, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

The concert is a part of a series of free musical events celebrating the 101st year of National Music Week, May 5-12.

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn will read and present a proclamation of National Music Week to the Andante Music Club.

Two compositions by Arkansas composers are highlighted in the program.

"Musette" by Wayne P. Warmack will be played by pianist Don Tower. Early in his career, Warmack played violin in studio recording sessions in Houston. Later he performed as a double bassist in two Texas symphony orchestras. After relocating to Northwest Arkansas, he played in North Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (later SONA), Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra and Arkansas Philharmonic. From the age of 14, Warmack wrote chamber music pieces in the classical style.

Ellen Foncannon Stephenson will perform her composition "Bright Lights" on piano. Stephenson is a composer, piano teacher, organist, teacher and accompanist living in Eureka Springs. As an Arkansas Artist in Education, she works state-wide with students, teachers and community organizations. She studied music at Fort Hays State University and the University of Kansas. Her published keyboard, choral and instrumental works have been performed internationally.

Three young musicians in the juniors category will perform the following solos: "Ecossaise" by J.N. Hummel on piano; "Star Dancers" by Glenda Austin on piano; and "Hungarian Dance" by Johannes Brahms on violin.

Caulder Toland, University of Arkansas student, will play Camille Saint-Saens' "Cavatine" for trombone.

Cellist Rivers Wiseman will play two movements of Cello Suites by J.S. Bach.

Allyssa Riley will sing an aria from Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" along with "Yip-Addy-I-Ay!" by John Flynn and Will D. Cobb (1908) , accompanied by Yvonne Washer.

Arlene and Jerry Biebesheimer will sing the spiritual "We Are Climbing Jacob's Ladder" accompanied by Washer.

Arlene Biebesheimer and Charles Whitford will perform a piece for soprano and Native American flute composed by Marilyn Bliss titled "It Was the Wind."

Also during National Music Week, the Andante committee, chaired by Ellen Wright and Ann Pope, are adding musical events at retirement and care facilities and parks in the area.

Public libraries in Bella Vista, Bentonville, and Gravette are creating displays including storybooks with a musical theme, coloring pages and free bookmarks.

The purpose of National Music Week is to focus attention on the value and enjoyment of music throughout our nation. Music clubs are planning programs nationally to make the public aware of the importance of all forms of music in our lives and encourage the participation of both the performer and the listener.

Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

For more information visit andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected].