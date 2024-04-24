Fairway Notes

Tournaments

Folds of Honor

POA Members

May 4

Highlands

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission: to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

This tournament is a 4-person scramble. Team entry fee is $240, or sponsor a hole for an additional $100. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on May 1.

Registration is available at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournaments, or by filling out a form at any POA pro shop or the Golf Ops office.