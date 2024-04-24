Applications being accepted for first Bella Vista Youth Council

The city of Bella Vista is launching its first Youth Council, starting in the fall 2024. Nine positions are open to Bella Vista residents who will be juniors or seniors in high school at the start of the 2024/25 school year.

The purpose of the Youth Council is to educate high school aged students about the operation and conduct of a municipal government, to promote future civic engagement and encourage participation in the shaping of their own futures.

The program will provide knowledge, skills and community service opportunities for those who are interested in becoming the next generation of governmental leaders.

Applicants will be chosen from Bentonville, Gravette, and Pea Ridge high schools, as well as area charter schools, private schools and home schools. A once-monthly session will teach participants about various functions of city government and encourage them to share their own thoughts about the processes.

A draft of the proposed schedule and online application are available at the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/youthcouncil.php. The deadline to apply for the 2024/2025 session is Friday, May 17.

Direct questions to the mayor's office at 479-876-1255, opt. 7, or by email to [email protected].

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista. She can be reached at [email protected].