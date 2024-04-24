Altrusa Club raises funds to purchase books for students

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista recently hosted its game day fundraiser to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday and Read Across America Day.

Funds raised will once again purchase dictionaries for third grade students in the Benton County area.

The Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter needed books for teens in Spanish. The Altrusa Club purchased 30 books in Spanish for the shelter.

"Books provide comfort and the club wanted to make sure Hispanic teens had access to age-appropriate books in their primary language," stated club member Valerie Katz. "We want all children to enjoy the joy, comfort and gift of reading."