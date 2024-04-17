Tree planting ceremony planned for Arbor Day

Bella Vista will wrap up its month-long celebration of trees on Arbor Day with an official ceremony honoring the city's uniquely forested landscape and preservation efforts of those who work to maintain it.

Everyone is invited to join city staff at 12 p.m. Friday, April 26 at the Bluebird Trailhead off Riordan Road for a tree planting ceremony.

Mayor John Flynn will read an Arbor Day proclamation and then members of the Bella Vista Garden Club and Bella Vista Tree Advisory Board will assist in planting a sugar maple tree, which has been donated by the garden club.

Following the ceremony, residents can grab an official Bella Vista Arbor Day 2024 sticker, which can be presented at Java Dudes coffee shop inside Phat Tire Bike Shop near the trailhead for 20% off a purchase.

The winning design from this year's sticker contest was chosen by the Bella Vista Tree Board. This year's sticker was designed by Cooper Elementary fourth grade student Lindsey Scheele.

The city recognizes the efforts of volunteers who help maintain the natural beauty of the landscape by protecting native tree species and promoting the importance of an extensive tree canopy in the area. These efforts allow Bella Vista to be named annually a Tree City USA.

Cassi Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista. She can be reached at [email protected].